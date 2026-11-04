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Spanish Anti-Violence Commission proposes €60,001 fine and two-year stadium ban for YouTuber Inaki Angulo over homophobic insults aimed at Hector Bellerin
By Adhe Makayasa,3 days ago
Announced on Tuesday, the proposed punishment stems from remarks made by Angulo during an internet stream covering the clash between Betis and Real Madrid on September 4. While analysing the full-back's battle against Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior, the commentator shifted from football discussion to personal attacks on the player. Both Bellerin and his club subsequently took formal steps to hold the broadcaster accountable.