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Jay Pitts defeats Ben Houchin in Lancaster County sheriff race
By Nathan BrennanAmber Little,3 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Democrat Jay Pitts has secured enough votes to defeat Republican Ben Houchin in the race for Lancaster County sheriff. The Lancaster County Election Commission released its latest batch of returns at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. Ballots from all 199 precincts have been counted, with Pitts receiving 70,387 votes and Houchin receiving 49,078 votes.