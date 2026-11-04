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The KariGhars Story: Abhishek Chadha and Vinayak Chadha on Building India’s Most Trusted Interior Design Company
2 days ago
The KariGhars story reflects a quiet revolution in India’s luxury interior design industry, led by visionaries who believe homes should inspire, not intimidate. Gone are the days when beautiful spaces alone could satisfy discerning homeowners; today, the true mark of excellence lies in trust, transparency, and an experience that feels as effortless as the final design itself. At the forefront of this transformation stands The KariGhars, a company that has turned a deeply personal frustration into a powerful mission. Founded by Abhishek Chadha, Founder & CEO, Aashita Chadha, Co-Founder, and Vinayak Chadha, Co-founder & Managing Director, the Bengaluru-based firm emerged from their own disappointing experience of designing a home, an ordeal that exposed the industry’s glaring gaps in ownership and professionalism.