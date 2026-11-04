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Thornton crowned Elavon Order of Merit champion for the second year running
2 days ago
Following the conclusion of the PGA in Ireland campaign, Simon Thornton has been crowned Elavon Order of Merit champion for the second year running. The Newcastle man claimed six victories, including the PGA Open Series event at Carlow Golf Club, finished third at the Irish PGA Championship at Limerick Golf Club, and played a key role for Great Britain and Ireland at the PGA Cup at The K Club where the team ended the United States dominance in record-breaking fashion.