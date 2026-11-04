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ELECTION 2026: Archuleta County Leans Blue
By Bill Hudson,3 days ago
Bring on the obstacles, I guess. The following report is as of 5:30am. According to the preliminary results we’re seeing locally, Democratic candidates did unusually well in red-leaning Archuleta County. Except for the County government offices, where all the candidates ran unopposed as Republicans, a majority of local voters supported each of the Democratic candidates on the statewide ballot.
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