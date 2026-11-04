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New ESD to be created
3 days ago
WOOD COUNTY – Hawkins and surrounding areas in Wood County currently rely on volunteer fighters. Now, they will be served by a new ESD district. The proposition to create Wood County Emergency Services District No. 2 passed with a 58.65% vote following Election Day. Our news partners at KETK report that under the new district, the area will have coverage from full-time and part-time paid firefighters, who will have better equipment, better training and better response time to fires thanks to funding brought in by the ESD. The ESD will be funded by a tax increase that won’t be over 10 cents for every $100 of property values. Voters in Wood County precinct 33 participated.