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Galaxy 1 and Viasat Expand Velaris Satellite Communications for Commercial UAV Operations
3 days ago
Galaxy 1 Communications and Viasat have announced a production agreement to expand the commercial capabilities of Viasat’s Velaris satellite communications platform, supporting connectivity and service management for unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility operations. The Galaxy 1 Viasat UAV platform agreement follows two years of joint development, integration,...