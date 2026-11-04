undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ApusNeo HAPS Completes 28-Hour High-Altitude UAS Flight Over European Airspace
3 days ago
UAVOS Inc., the founding technology partner of Mira Aerospace, has announced the successful completion of the first flight of the ApusNeo High Altitude Platform System (HAPS) in European airspace, reaching an altitude of 14,500 meters (approximately 47,600 feet). The ApusNeo HAPS high-altitude UAS completed a continuous 28-hour flight at Canarias...