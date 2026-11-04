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Commemorative mace handcrafted by Mercer staff member for inauguration
By Andrea Honaker,3 days ago
A longtime Mercer University staff member designed and handcrafted a commemorative mace for the inauguration of President Penny L. Elkins, Ph.D. The piece by Ben Andrews, assistant director of Auxiliary Services, was displayed prominently on stage during the investiture ceremony on Oct. 29 in Toney Auditorium in Willingham Hall. Mercer’s official mace, a symbol of university authority, was used in the program.