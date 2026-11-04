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Rare amoeba infections leave five permanently blind, one dead in Louisiana
By Leigh Cook,3 days ago
Louisiana health officials have urged residents to take precautions after rare amoeba infections left five people permanently blind and one person dead. As of Oct. 30, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 10 Acanthamoeba infections since 2024, according to the Louisiana Illuminator. Eight cases involved Acanthamoeba keratitis, which can permanently...