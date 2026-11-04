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'We have great leverage here': DNC chair Ken Martin on Democrats' midterms sweep
By Steve Inskeep,2 days ago
Democrats won control of the Senate after flipping Republican-held seats in some of the nation's most conservative states, a dramatic reversal from 2024 that gives the party new power to challenge President Trump. The party also captured the House, key governorships and state legislatures, strengthening Democrats' position for the final...