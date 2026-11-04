undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AAPL Price Prediction: Resistance caps the rally as momentum cools and positioning builds
By Luisa Crawford,3 days ago
Apple Inc. shares are being analyzed here through Binance Futures data on AAPL, with the underlying equity covered separately in the analyst updates dated November 3, 2026. The futures contract closed the latest read at $331.81, up 0.96% on the day, inside a 24-hour range of $321.86 to $335.11. That leaves price just above the pivot point at $329.59, but still below the nearby moving-average cluster, where the SMA 7 sits at $340.29, the SMA 20 at $343.36, the SMA 50 at $339.52, the EMA 12 at $340.04, and the EMA 26 at $340.83.