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How Much Can Better Sleep Lower Cancer Risk? What A New Study Reveals
3 days ago
Sleep is absolutely crucial for your brain, your mood, and your energy levels. But new research suggests that sleep quality may also influence cancer risk. A new study presented at Digestive Disease Week 2026 found that healthier sleep patterns were associated with significantly lower risks for several types of cancer and identified a unique "sleep signature" in blood proteins that may help explain why.