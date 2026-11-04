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Wednesday Morning Headlines: Wes Moore re-elected and redistricting Ballot Question 3 approved in Maryland; Baltimore voters back baby fund and other ballot questions; Rep. Raskin set to become House judiciary chairman; and more.

By Baltimore Fishbowl Staff,

3 days ago
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