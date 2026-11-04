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Wednesday Morning Headlines: Wes Moore re-elected and redistricting Ballot Question 3 approved in Maryland; Baltimore voters back baby fund and other ballot questions; Rep. Raskin set to become House judiciary chairman; and more.
By Baltimore Fishbowl Staff,3 days ago
Months of congressional redistricting fights end with apparent Question 3 win – Maryland Matters. Wes Moore wins reelection as Maryland governor, securing second term – The Sun. Baltimore voters back baby fund, approve other ballot questions – Baltimore Banner. Rep. Jamie Raskin is poised to become House...
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