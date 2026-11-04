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U.S. Census Bureau Reports Western States Led the Way in Electric Car Adoption with California at 14% Having Owned or Leased Electric Vehicles
2 days ago
November 4, 2026 - California had the largest share of households (about 14%) that owned or leased electric vehicles (EVs), more than twice as many as the national estimate (5.5%), according to new 2025 American Community Survey (ACS) 1-year estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau. This marks the first...