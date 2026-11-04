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Josh Anderson calls out several specific Canadiens players after loss to Jets
By Skyler Walker,2 days ago
- He didn't stop there. According to HabsOnReddit, Anderson said a lot of guys have to look in the mirror, himself included, and called the result "unacceptable." Cole Caufield scored twice on the night, yet he had no explanation to offer. Asked how to explain the loss, he said "you don't... I guess we thought the game was over... yeah."