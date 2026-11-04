undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Library budget in limbo after arbitration meeting
By Heather Schaefer Editor,3 days ago
Representatives of the municipalities that make up the Rhinelander Library District – Pine Lake, Pelican, Newbold, Crescent and the City of Rhinelander – met at the library on Tuesday Oct. 27 to finalize the library’s 2027 budget. After a tense discussion, Newbold Town Chairman Dan Hess, who chaired the meeting, made a motion to “keep the budget share at 2026 levels.” The motion passed on a vote of 4-0-1 (the city’s representative, interim administrator Adam Gitter, abstained). However, almost immediately after the meeting adjourned, library officials indicated the vote was invalid and another meeting must be scheduled to finalize the budget. The issue, according to library director Virginia Roberts, is that the district members are not allowed to set their individual share of the annual budget and the wording of Hess’s motion was “to keep the budget share at 2026 levels.”