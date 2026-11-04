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Measuring Development in the U.P.: It’s Complicated
By Michael Broadway,2 days ago
What is development? The prevailing view in the United States since the 1930s has been to focus on economic development. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) statistic was introduced at the height of the Great Depression to measure U.S. economic performance. It measures the total market value of all final goods and services produced within a geographic area (e.g., country, state, county), typically within a year.