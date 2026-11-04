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American Red Cross of Utah honors National Diabetes Awareness Month with free A1C testing for blood donors
3 days ago
UTAH — The American Red Cross of Utah is bringing awareness to National Diabetes Awareness Month by offering free A1C testing to all blood donors throughout the month of November. This test will be included in the general donation process and measures blood sugar levels that can provide early insights into diabetes risk.
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