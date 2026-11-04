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To Grandma’s House we go! (Wednesday Link Party #529)
2 days ago
Welcome to the To Grandma’s House We Go Link Party #529. Fall is very present here in northern MN but its been a long one and its still quite nice outside. We saw a couple of days in the 60s and the forecast is, dare I say it, still quite pleasant with highs in the 50s until mid November. I’m moving along on my basement and had the opportunity to get new countertops for the kitchen so I am super excited about that. Now just have to cut them right, EEK! Now, on to the party!