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Claiborne Parish 4-H celebrates livestock sale qualifiers and first-place quiz bowl victory
By twardparishjournalsgmailcom,2 days ago
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. — Claiborne Parish 4-H is celebrating outstanding achievements by local youth in agricultural competitions, including two members qualifying for the ArkLaTex Ag Council Livestock Sale and a first-place finish in the Livestock Quiz Bowl at the State Fair of Louisiana. Quinn Wilson and Luke Padgett have...
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