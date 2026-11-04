undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
America Helps Upgrade Ellsworth Bowling Alley [VIDEO]
3 days ago
Ellsworth Candlepin Bowling Alley has upgraded its flooring, seating and carpeting after raising more than $340,000 through an online fundraiser. According to the Bangor Daily News, the historic business received a surge of donations after being featured on CBS News Sunday Morning in August. More than 4,000 people contributed to a GoFundMe campaign launched by owner Autumn Mowery.