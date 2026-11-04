undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Visits to US McDonald's locations falls as customers struggle with cost of living
By Follow ABC News on Google,3 days ago
Traffic at U.S. McDonald’s restaurants fell during the third quarter as customers struggled with higher gas prices and the uncomfortably high cost of living. U.S. same-store sales – or sales at locations open at least a year -- fell 0.2% in the July-September period, the Chicago burger giant said Wednesday. While that was not as bad as the 0.5% drop Wall Street had expected, it was the first retreat for McDonald's since early 2025.
124