undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Guardians Prospect Has Elected For Free Agency
By Jimmy Swartz,3 days ago
The Cleveland Guardians’ farm system lost a familiar name this week. Infielder Jose Devers, who spent the last six seasons working his way through the organization, is now on the open market. Devers reached Double-A for the first time in 2026 and was putting together the best offensive season of his career before an injury ended his year in late July. Cleveland chose not to add him to the 40-man roster, which made him eligible for minor league free agency once the World Series ended.