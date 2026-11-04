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TSLA Price Prediction: Tesla holds above short-term support as momentum and derivatives remain mixed
By Timothy Morano,3 days ago
According to the supplied Binance Futures data, Tesla Tokenized Stock (TSLA) was last priced at $381.84, down 5.27% over 24 hours, after moving between $409.24 and $377.46 during the session. The decline leaves price near the 20-day simple moving average at $383.53 and close to the 200-day simple moving average at $379.38, with the 50-day SMA at $376.19 below that area. The clustering of these levels makes this part of the chart important because it reflects where recent weakness meets longer-horizon support.