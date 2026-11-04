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Latest NFL Odds and Picks Factoring in New Weather Forecasts for Week 9 Schedule
By Kristopher Knox,3 days ago
An exciting list of Sunday afternoon games includes an NFC West showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals. Seattle has a top-tier defense and has been tough to beat at home. However, Arizona may have found something in new starting quarterback Gardner Minshew. The line is awfully large for a divisional battle.