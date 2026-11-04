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San Juan Bautista School of Medicine hosts first Puerto Rico Medicine Hall of Fame Museum
2 days ago
The Puerto Rico Medicine Hall of Fame Museum is a space dedicated to honoring and celebrating the contributions of individuals who have left an indelible mark on the field of medicine. The museum was designed to inspire new generations of healthcare professionals, providing an educational environment that highlights the importance of history and the work of iconic figures in the medical field.
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