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Remember This: The Selden Patent
By cpoole003,2 days ago
George Baldwin Selden was a brilliant New York patent attorney, but his passion was inventing. George only became an attorney at the insistence of his father, Henry Selden, a prominent attorney who defended Susan B. Anthony in her 1873 trial for voting as a woman. It was around that time that inventors began looking for a way to replace horses as transportation. Horses required constant care and horse manure was a constant sanitation problem. George designed a “gasoline and oil type” automobile and submitted his patent request on May 8, 1879. For George, a patent attorney, the process to attain a patent was almost second nature, but George intentionally delayed the finalizing of his patent. George’s strategy was to stall the patent process until interest in automobiles was peaking. After 16 years of intentional delays, on November 5, 1895, George was granted patent No. 549,160 for “a road vehicle, the motor being a liquid hydrocarbon gas engine of the compression type.”