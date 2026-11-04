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Guest Editorial: Remembering our veterans and their families
By Opinion,3 days ago
November is National Veterans and Military Families Month; a time when America recognizes the tremendous sacrifices of our honored veterans and their families. In 2016, General Joseph Dunford, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stated, “The resilience of our families and our children is absolutely what has allowed us to do the things that we’ve asked our force to do. The strength of our U.S. Armed Forces, the strength of our nation is in our military families.”