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Baxter County Airport hosts public events
By Submitted Report,3 days ago
MIDWAY — Baxter County Airport has hosted several events involving public participation. Early on Halloween morning, 18 youngsters experienced real airplane flights at an event hosted by Chapter 775 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). Local pilots gathered a total of seven aircraft to provide personal flight experiences for young people who registered weeks in advance.
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