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I’m Dating a Dark Summoner Omake Shorts Premiere on November 6 on HIDIVE
By Josh Piedra,3 days ago
Rom-com fans are in for a special treat this November with today’s announcement from AMC Global Media’s HIDIVE about a brand new show based on the exclusive fall simulcast series I’m Dating a Dark Summoner. Entitled I’m Dating a Dark Summoner Omake Shorts, this bonus series will offer audiences all new laughs from fall’s favorite demi-human girl and priest couple, Amona and Roni, when it premieres on November 6.