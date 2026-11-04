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Your CPU's integrated graphics can handle more than you think, and most people never turn them on
By Hamlin Rozario,3 days ago
As someone who uses an RTX 4090, I have almost no reason to even think about the tiny RDNA 2 iGPU inside my 9800X3D. At least, that's what you'd think, considering how inferior iGPUs are compared to discrete GPUs. To some extent, that assumption is right. The 9800X3D's iGPU has just two graphics cores, so it's not even going to cut it for AAA gaming if my RTX 4090 suddenly dies. But just because it can't handle modern titles doesn't necessarily mean it's completely useless.