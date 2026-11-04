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Arity acquires Replica to provide businesses and agencies
By Kuldeep Jangid,2 days ago
Arity will fully acquire mobility data company Replica. The deal will combine their transport data platforms. Arity provides data solutions for mobility and road safety. Arity, a subsidiary of The Allstate Corporation, has signed an agreement to acquire the remaining stake in Replica, a data and technology company. Replica helps organisations understand how people, infrastructure and communities interact.