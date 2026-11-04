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Corvette's Electric Sports Car Just Got Shelved, And The E-Ray Hybrid May Be As Electrified As It Gets For Now
By Alina Moore,3 days ago
Chevrolet has reportedly shelved plans for two all-electric Corvette models, an SUV codenamed V224 and a two-door sports car codenamed V284, that were originally slated to arrive sometime between 2025 and 2026. GM Authority broke the story on October 31, and Autoblog corroborated it the next day, marking the first wave of mainstream coverage on a project that's apparently been quietly killed rather than delayed.