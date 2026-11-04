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EASA’s Innovative Air Mobility Forum – seeking clarity but no radical change to U-space adoption
By Philip Butterworth-Hayes,2 days ago
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) Innovative Air Mobility (IAM) Forum, held on October 27-28, has addressed some of the key issues blocking the implementation of U-space services in Europe but many of the discussions at the event focused on clarifying the current proposals rather than removing the roadblocks.