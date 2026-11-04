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Elbit Systems expands naval counter-UAS suite with radar, electronic warfare and 30mm ammunition
By Paloma Coelho,2 days ago
Elbit Systems is expanding its naval protection portfolio with an integrated counter-uncrewed aircraft system (C-UAS) capability combining radar, electro-optical sensors, electronic warfare and kinetic effectors. The company’s C-UAS configuration uses its DAiR radar and electro-optical sensors to detect and track aerial threats, alongside electronic warfare and GNSS jamming and spoofing...