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INLEAP Photonics starts series production of laser-based counter-drone systems
By Paloma Coelho,2 days ago
INLEAP Photonics is launching series production of its FASTLIGHT HELD laser-based counter-uncrewed aircraft system (C-UAS) at a new facility in Hanover, Germany. Production is due to ramp up in November, with the first turnkey systems being handed over to defence technology company STARK. The FASTLIGHT HELD (High Energy Laser Drone)...