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ParaZero receives fourth order for vehicle-integrated counter-drone system
By Paloma Coelho,3 days ago
ParaZero Technologies has received a fourth order for its DefendAir Net Pods from a Tier-1 European defence company, following initial integration work and a live demonstration on the customer’s armoured vehicle. DefendAir uses a modular Net Pod architecture designed for vehicle-mounted, autonomous, remotely operated and fixed counter-UAS systems. Its...