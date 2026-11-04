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Rheinmetall integrates Silvus passive RF sensors into air defence systems
By Paloma Coelho,2 days ago
Rheinmetall Air Defence and Silvus Technologies have signed an agreement to integrate passive radio frequency (RF) sensors into Rheinmetall’s Skynex air defence system and Skymaster command-and-control platform. The integration of Silvus’ RFeye sensors will add a passive detection layer to identify and locate aerial platforms without transmitting signals or...