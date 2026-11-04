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Ukraine reports robotic turret interceptions of Geran drones as it integrates air defence systems
By Paloma Coelho,3 days ago
Ukraine’s robotic air defence turrets have intercepted Geran-4 and Geran-5 drones, according to the country’s Ministry of Defence, which is also working to integrate different surface-to-air missile systems into a single tactical network. The capabilities were discussed during a visit by Defence Minister Evgeniy Khmara to Ukrainian Air...