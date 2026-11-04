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Saab unveils combat boat with autocannon-based counter-drone capability
By Paloma Coelho,2 days ago
Saab has introduced the Combat Boat 90 Capability X (CB90 CX), a new naval platform with a short-range air defence (SHORAD) configuration designed to address aerial threats, including the growing proliferation of uncrewed air systems. The SHORAD configuration uses an anti-aircraft autocannon for air defence, providing a gun-based capability against...