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New info reveals the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro won't be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
By Sagar,3 days ago
There's been a lot of talk lately about the chipset powering the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, with a recent rumor claiming the smartphone would come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, at least in Europe. Now, the entire S27 lineup has been spotted in the NBD database, with the S27 Ultra listed with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.