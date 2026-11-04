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New Sidewalk Shed Designs By PAU Unveiled At 280 Broadway In Civic Center, Manhattan
3 days ago
Two prototype sidewalk sheds have been installed outside the New York City Department of Buildings headquarters at 280 Broadway in Civic Center, Manhattan. Designed by Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU) and developed with structural partner LERA Consulting Structural Engineers, the Baseline Shed and Speed Shed mark the first time either PAU design has appeared on a New York City sidewalk. The installations were unveiled on October 19, when Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the DOB announced that the number of sidewalk sheds across the five boroughs has declined by approximately 1,200 since January, a reduction of more than 15 percent.