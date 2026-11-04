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Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Officially Changes the Infamous Water Temple
By Alex Wirden,3 days ago
Nintendo has confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake will introduce several improvements to the infamous Water Temple, one of the most frustrating dungeons from the original Nintendo 64 adventure. The changes are designed to make the experience more accessible while preserving the atmosphere and challenges that made the classic game memorable.