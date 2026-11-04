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Housing Lottery Launches for 492 Thomas S Boyland Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn
3 days ago
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 492 Thomas S Boyland Street, a six-story residential building in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Designed by Jay Architect & Engineering DPC and developed by Thomboy Facilities LLC, the structure yields 87 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 18 units for residents at 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $67,955 to $146,560.
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