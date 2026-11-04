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Spike Lee Says Today’s Kids Are Missing Out On The Joy Of Playing Outside As Smartphones Take Over: ‘There Is Something Lost’
By Kellie Williams,3 days ago
Spike Lee Says Today’s Kids Are Missing Out On The Joy Of Playing Outside As Smartphones Take Over: ‘There Is Something Lost’. Spike Lee is looking back on the days when kids spent their summers running through neighborhoods instead of sitting inside glued to their phones. During a...