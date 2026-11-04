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Area Election Results
3 days ago
The Virginia Senate race was won by incumbent Mark Warner. 9th Congressional District was won by incumbent Morgan Griffith. Question 1: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to (i) protect the freedom to make personal decisions about prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, birth control, abortion, miscarriage management, and fertility care; (ii) protect doctors, nurses, and patients from being punished for these decisions; and (iii) allow for restrictions on access to abortion during the third trimester of pregnancy except when the patient’s health is at risk or the pregnancy cannot survive?