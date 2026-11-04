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AdventHealth Partners with Local Restaurants to Provide Free Meals for Veterans Across Northwest Georgia
By Staff Reports,2 days ago
This Veterans Day, AdventHealth is partnering with local restaurants across Northwest Georgia to provide free meals to veterans as a small expression of gratitude for their service and sacrifice. The community initiative will take place at seven locations throughout the region and is designed to honor veterans and thank them for their commitment to our country.