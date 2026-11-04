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NHL Power Rankings Sees Defending Champion Hurricanes Back at No. 1, With Oilers Right Behind
By Lyle Fitzsimmons,3 days ago
Carolina entered Tuesday averaging 3.94 goals (third to Colorado and Edmonton) and the Hurricanes had surrendered an average of 2.19 (second to Dallas), which led to top spots in the Metropolitan Division, the Eastern Conference, the overall league standings, and the Power Rankings for the second time in five weeks.