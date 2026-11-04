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Legacy Foundation Announces $4 Million Investment in State’s Public Spaces
By News Release,3 days ago
Legacy Foundation, Lake County’s community foundation, announced the recipients of its transformative $4 Million "Love Where You Live" public spaces initiative, following a Wednesday press conference at IBEW Local 697,. Designed to revitalize parks, gathering hubs, and vibrant public spaces, the initiative has awarded funding to 7 key projects...
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